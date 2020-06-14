Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Update

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 14th total of 397,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

KFRC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 114,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,349. The company has a market cap of $636.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kforce by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Kforce by 52.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

