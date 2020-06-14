Kleros Market Capitalization Tops $8.99 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $19,990.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001797 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.