Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 14th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 124,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a current ratio of 46.38. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at $78,345,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.