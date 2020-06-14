Kusama Price Hits $5.40 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Kusama has a total market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00057681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.88 or 0.01921755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00177172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00113262 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,283,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,985,094 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

