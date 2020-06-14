Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of LAKE traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 1,218,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,887. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $28.00.
In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 39,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $643,291.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,688.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $9,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 692.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
