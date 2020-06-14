Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LAKE traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 1,218,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,887. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 39,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $643,291.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,688.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $9,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 692.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

