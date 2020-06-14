Lambda Price Reaches $0.0185 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Lambda has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $42.53 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.01913442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00177303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00114649 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,640,417 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

