Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,269 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A makes up approximately 1.2% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

