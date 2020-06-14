Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 14th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 2,166,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,817. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

