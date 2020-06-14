Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 88.28%.

Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

