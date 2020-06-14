LINKA Market Capitalization Achieves $3.90 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $861.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.84 or 0.05440414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002404 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012708 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004411 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

