Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Up 8.9% in May

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 990,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the May 14th total of 909,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 52,223 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $258,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 190,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,488. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

