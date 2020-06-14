Lisk Price Reaches $1.21 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $149.88 million and $3.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00012859 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Coinroom, Bit-Z and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012620 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,191,326 coins and its circulating supply is 124,136,714 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Huobi, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinroom, Upbit, BitBay, COSS, Coinbe, Bitbns, Coindeal, Gate.io, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

