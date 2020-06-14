Litecoin Price Tops $44.09 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $44.09 or 0.00469562 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,952,538 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

