Lition (LIT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Lition has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and Dcoin. Lition has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,380.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.02496440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.02539563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00469252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00701646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067449 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00544866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hotbit, IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

