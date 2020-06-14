Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Update

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the May 14th total of 16,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 239.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 69.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $138,475,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
LYV stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 2,710,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.12.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
