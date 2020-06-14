LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 758,391 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 4.4% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned about 1.28% of LKQ worth $79,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

