LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 14th total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

