LockTrip Market Capitalization Hits $4.36 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $2,187.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003096 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013872 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000739 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.