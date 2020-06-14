Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 160,158 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.68% of M&T Bank worth $90,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

M&T Bank stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.75. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

