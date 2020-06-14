Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 59,836 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 886,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.57% of Catalent worth $46,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.6% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,555. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

