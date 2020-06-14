Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 879 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.97% of PRA Health Sciences worth $51,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after buying an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $18,731,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,028. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

