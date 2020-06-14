Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.82% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $61,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.00. 379,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $238.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,953,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,308 shares in the company, valued at $59,443,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $3,642,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,504 shares in the company, valued at $222,243,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,242 shares of company stock worth $35,937,704 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

