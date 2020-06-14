Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,897 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.26% of Becton Dickinson and worth $162,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $230.88. 1,968,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,237. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.50. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

