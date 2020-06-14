Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.10% of CBRE Group worth $138,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares during the period. Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $5,029,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,531,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,349,000 after buying an additional 111,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,822. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

