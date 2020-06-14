Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 5,500 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.70% of Roper Technologies worth $227,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $50,683,000. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 139,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 498.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.20.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $389.81. 752,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,110. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $410.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

