Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $42,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $10,798,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.85. 748,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,432,875. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

