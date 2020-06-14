Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $105.42 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134,956 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.25% of Sherwin-Williams worth $105,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $547.62. 723,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,745. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $603.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.