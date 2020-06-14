Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $60.97 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,402 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.25% of Msci worth $60,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Msci during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Msci during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Msci during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded up $21.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,828. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $356.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

