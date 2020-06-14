Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $612.80 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,374,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,265 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up approximately 1.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 3.82% of Yum China worth $612,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 40.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 57.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 30.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 410,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,298,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

YUMC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 2,279,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,169. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $51.52.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

