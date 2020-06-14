Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $699.86 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,684,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,445 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $699,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $79,136,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total value of $1,132,330.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $286.98. 248,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,619. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $318.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.77.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

