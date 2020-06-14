Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $320.14 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,172,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,327,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $663,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.61. The stock had a trading volume of 698,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.18 and its 200 day moving average is $308.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.34, for a total value of $1,369,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,836,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus lifted their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

