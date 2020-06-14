Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,589,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,113 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $757,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BMY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. 14,844,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,215,218. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

