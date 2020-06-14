Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,599,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 462,796 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.48% of Facebook worth $2,268,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Retirement Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.58. 22,091,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,127,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.83. The company has a market cap of $651.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $241.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,890,044. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.