Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 604,181 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.95% of Starbucks worth $730,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 101,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 77,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 18,268,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,860,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

