Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after purchasing an additional 467,743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,414 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,928. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

