Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,431 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $42,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,100 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,040,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328,226 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

HDB traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.