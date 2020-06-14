Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,242,129 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,238,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,242,129 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.52% of Cisco Systems worth $874,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,125,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.87.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

