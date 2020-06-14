Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 125,461 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,461 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $72,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Freshpet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,588. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $87.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,318.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $887,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

