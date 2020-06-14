Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 182,745 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182,745 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.56% of Amgen worth $668,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.90. 2,426,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.63. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.