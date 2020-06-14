Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,059,515 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,988,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,059,515 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 3.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,787,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,485,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

