Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 245 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.20% of Mercadolibre worth $48,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $10,152,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth $38,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth $40,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $41.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $896.43. 752,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.99. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $900.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

