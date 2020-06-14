Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 337,386 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,793,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,386 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.50% of Under Armour worth $62,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Under Armour by 85.2% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 200,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 6,817,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Goldman Sachs Group cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

