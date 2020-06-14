Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 349,940 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,509,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349,940 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $899,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.98.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,903. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

