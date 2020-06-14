Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 14th total of 419,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LORL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

LORL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.65. 224,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,009. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $399.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $5.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 180,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.