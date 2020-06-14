Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 14th total of 419,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LORL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.
LORL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.65. 224,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,009. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $399.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 180,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.