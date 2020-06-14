Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 14th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,635. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

