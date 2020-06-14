Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Update

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 14th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 33.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 127,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,368. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

