MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Update

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 14th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 632,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

