Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the May 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,812. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

