Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 14th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 382,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $95.02.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

