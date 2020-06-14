Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 57.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.25 ($0.79).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MARS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 57 ($0.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Marston's alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of $422.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.